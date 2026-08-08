Real Madrid send condolences to Lionel Messi as Barcelona pay tribute to his father Jorge

As Barcelona paid tribute to Lionel Messi's father Jorge after his passing, Real Madrid joined with condolences of their own.

The soccer world is in shock and grieving as Lionel Messi‘s father, Jorge, passed away. As expected, Barcelona paid tribute. However, Real Madrid also joined in condolences despite the sports history between them and the Argentine ace.

In a public statement, Real Madrid expressed the following, “Real Madrid C.F., its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Leo Messi. Our club wishes to express its condolences to Leo, his family, and all his loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

During the World Cup, it was reported that Jorge Messi was dealing with some sort of health issues. Given how much Messi means to the soccer world, teams like Barcelona, where he is the biggest legend, and Real Madrid, who had many battles on the pitch with him, are sending heartfelt messages to him.

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Barcelona also made a statement. “The President and the Board of Directors of FC Barcelona express their deepest condolences on the passing of Jorge Messi, father of former Barca player and legend Lionel Messi, and, on the behalf of the entire Barca family. FC Barcelona thanks Jorge Messi for his commitment to our Club, for entrusting us with the beginnings and the most glorious years of his son Leo’s football career. May he rest in peace.”

Real Madrid set their differences with Messi aside

There’s a saying that goes “soccer is the most important thing of the lesser things.” Real Madrid proved that. Soccer-wise, there is no love between Madrid and Messi, as the Argentine punished Madrid for years on the pitch. However, there are things bigger than soccer.

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Barcelona focused on Jorge’s sacrifices

Messi arrived at Barcelona at a mere young age of 13. For a parent, and taking into consideration that Messi needed treatment to have a normal growth, it was not an easy decision to let him go.

As Barca said it, Jorge entrusted them with Messi and it’s safe to say that it all paid off. However, it required bravery and almost blind faith on the team to make a decision. Jorge, who always had Lionel’s best interest in mind, had to let him go, but it showed to be the right decision.

Our deepest condolences. May Jorge Messi rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PPSTTjHki1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2026