NY Rangers’ Mike Sullivan confident about in-house Vincent Trocheck replacement

Mike Sullivan issued a strong message of confidence to one young player on the New York Rangers who will be tasked with filling in for Vincent Trocheck.

The New York Rangers have big shoes to fill, and Mike Sullivan knows it. Still, the head coach in New York City is confident in his options to replace Vincent Trocheck’s production. Going into the 2026-27 NHL season, it’s clear some young players will have to step up and take on bigger responsibilities.

Fully bought into their retool, the Rangers are turning to their youth. That was made clear after New York re-signed Scott Morrow to a team-friendly contract. While patient, the Blueshirts will need their youngsters to take on bigger roles, and Sullivan didn’t hesitate to name Noah Laba as someone he believes can take over some of Trocheck’s duties.

“I think [Noah Laba] has good size, he can really skate and I think he has an aptitude for the game,” Sullivan stated, per NHL.com. “We liked the progress that he made in particular on the defensive side.

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“I do think there’s an offensive dimension to his game that he can continue to evolve and build. We’re going to rely on putting him in defensive situations, difficult situations against other team’s best players, and we think he’s a guy that can handle that.”

Mike Sullivan during 2026 Olympics.

Laba can shutdown threats

Obviously, it takes more than one player to contain the best scorers in the NHL, but great two-way centers often go a long way toward doing so. And Laba can certainly stand his ground.

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There is plenty of room for improvement for Laba, but the Rangers have reason to be excited about their former fourth-round pick from 2022, who is expected to anchor the third line throughout the 2026-27 campaign.

For the time being, Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller are staying put in the top six, but the 23-year-old from Michigan could definitely make his case for such a role, especially if Sullivan believes in him, as he recently admitted, and is looking to figure out where Laba’s ceiling is.

Laba’s stats

Although he’s only played one season in the league, Laba has shown flashes of what he can do. His offensive production needs a bump, but defensively, there are virtually no notes for the sophomore center. In 74 games during the 2025-26 campaign, Laba scored nine goals and added 15 assists for 24 points.

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While plus-minus is one of the most polarizing stats in hockey and one that is often disputed, the fact that Laba finished with a positive balance (+2) in that category is noteworthy. Despite New York’s disastrous, last-place season in the Metro Division, Laba was on the ice for more goals scored than allowed.

Variables include playing fewer minutes and facing relatively easier competition than players on the top lines, yet Laba’s mark deserves merit and may light the Rangers’ way going forward.

Laba’s role on NY Rangers

Perhaps Laba won’t provide the 53 points missing with Trocheck gone and in Salt Lake City, but he might help ease the pressure on the top six, take on some of the best centers in the NHL at the faceoff dot and help neutralize scoring threats.

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The Rangers allowed an average of 3.04 goals per game last season. If they want to lower that mark, easing Trocheck’s absence will be key. The Blueshirts addressed their defensive corps in hopes of becoming a defense-first team, much like the majority of Stanley Cup contenders. Still, they need to propagate that mindset across the entire length of the ice, not just the blueline.

Thus, players like Laba may be in line for job promotions overnight. It’s a risky strategy, but in a city like the Big Apple, it’s always make or break, and it’s about time the Blueshirts get back on their feet.