New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a MLS game on November 1, 2026

New England Revolution host Inter Miami at Gillette Stadium in a crucial Eastern Conference showdown on Matchday 34 of the 2026 MLS season. With playoff seeding at stake, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match New England Revolution vs Inter Miami Tournament Major League Soccer Date Sunday, November 1, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami in the USA

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami will be available to watch live in the United States through Apple TV on Sunday.

Can I watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami for free through Apple TV‘s seven-day free trial, provided they are eligible for the promotional offer.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

New England Revolution and Inter Miami meet in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup on Matchday 34 of the 2026 MLS season. The game carries significant implications for playoff positioning, as the two clubs are separated by just two points heading into the final stretch of the regular season. New England sit second with 58 points, while Inter Miami are third with 56 points.

Players of Inter Miami pose for a team photo prior to the MLS match (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Revolution have enjoyed an excellent run of form, winning four consecutive matches before Sunday’s encounter. Their most recent victory was a thrilling 3-2 result against Red Bull New York, in which Dor Turgeman scored twice and Daniel Gazdag netted the late winner. Carles Gil also reached a significant milestone, becoming the eighth player in MLS history to record 100 regular-season assists.

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Inter Miami, meanwhile, arrive as the reigning MLS Cup champions and will be looking to finish the regular season strongly. The Herons drew 2-2 against FC Cincinnati in their previous match and have gone two games without a victory.

Lionel Messi remains one of their biggest attacking threats, while the team’s objective will be to close the gap on New England and potentially move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Predicted Lineups

New England Revolution (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Will Sands, Joshua Wynder, Ethan Kohler, Ilay Feingold; Jackson Yueill, Brooklyn Raines, Carles Gil; Daniel Gazdag, Dor Turgeman, Luca Langoni.

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Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Sergio Reguilon, Micael, Casemiro, Gonzalo Lujan; Matias Galarza, David Ayala, Rodrigo De Paul; German Berterame, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

What time is the New England Revolution vs Inter Miami match?

The New England Revolution vs Inter Miami match kicks off on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Eastern Time: 7:00 p.m.

Central Time: 6:00 p.m.

Mountain Time: 5:00 p.m.

Pacific Time: 4:00 p.m.