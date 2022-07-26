Barcelona take on Juventus at Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the 2022 Soccer Champions Tour. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Barcelona and Juventus meet in the 2022 Soccer Champions Tour. This game will take place at Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Both teams want to close their tour in the US with a win, the Catalans won a recent game against Real Madrid. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

It seems that Barcelona have everything ready to start the upcoming regular season in La Liga and other European tournaments with the best roster. The recent victory against Real Madrid at Las Vegas was a sign of the team’s good form.

This will be the first of three games in the United States for Juventus, they won one against the Mexican team Guadalajara as part of the 2022 Soccer Champions Tour. After playing against Barcelona the Italians must play against Real Madrid.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Date

Barcelona and Juventus play for the 2022 Soccer Champions Tour on Tuesday, July 26 at Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Catalans have a slight advantage as they won a recent big game that raised the spirit of the team, but the Italians also know how to win in this tournament.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Juventus at the 2022 Soccer Champions Tour

This game for the 2022 Soccer Champions Tour, Barcelona and Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, July 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com