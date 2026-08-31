Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for La Liga game on August 31, 2026

Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano at Spotify Camp Nou in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 La Liga season, with Hansi Flick's side looking to maintain its perfect start. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Tournament La Liga Date Monday, August 31, 2026 Time 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in the USA

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be available in the United States through ESPN Deportes, with Fubo, ESPN+ andthe ESPN App providing the streaming options.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano for free?

Fubo currently advertises a 5-day free trial on its main plans, although trial availability can vary by plan and eligibility. That means viewers who qualify can use the trial to watch the match without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona have made a strong start to their title defense and enter Matchday 3 with six points from two games, following a 5-0 win over Elche and a 2-0 victory against Athletic Club.

Hansi Flick‘s side have also kept two clean sheets, giving them an early opportunity to maintain their perfect record and put pressure on the teams competing for the top of the table.

Raphinha and Gerard Martin of Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

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LaLiga‘s official match page lists Barcelona with five goals scored and none conceded in their opening league match in the current fixture data, while the latest results confirm the team’s second consecutive victory.

Rayo Vallecano arrive in a very different position. The Madrid side have one point from their first two matches, drawing 1-1 with Alaves after opening the campaign with a defeat.

Their early-season form leaves Benat San Jose’s team looking for a result that could immediately change the tone of their campaign, although the task is particularly demanding at Spotify Camp Nou. Rayo will also be without suspended defender Yuri, while goalkeeper Augusto Batalla is unavailable through injury.

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Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Jofre Espart, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia; Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Marc Bernal; Anthony Gordon, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal.

Rayo Vallecano (4-1-4-1): Dani Cardenas; Ivan Balliu, Jozhua Vertrouwd, Florian Lejeune, Andrei Ratiu; Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Unai Lopez, Oscar Valentin, Jorge de Frutos; Sergio Camello.

What time is the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match?

The match kicks off today, August 31, at 3:30 PM ET. Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will meet at Spotify Camp Nou in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 La Liga season.

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