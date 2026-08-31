Who will wear Argentina’s No. 10 jersey after Lionel Messi’s international retirement?

Lionel Messi officially retired from the Argentina national team, leaving open the question of who would inherit the prestigious number 10 jersey.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Lionel Messi‘s official retirement is how the potential lineup will take shape for Argentina, a transition directly tied to who will carry the historic number 10 shirt.

The last player to wear the number other than Messi was Franco Mastantuono. However, it appears unlikely that the number will permanently fall to the player currently with Fiorentina in Italy. Other attacking options are leading the race, starting with Liverpool number 10 Alexis Mac Allister.

The 27-year-old Reds leader is a key piece for head coach Lionel Scaloni and has already accumulated 54 caps for the senior team, scoring seven goals since making his debut on September 5, 2019. Having debuted under Scaloni’s tenure, Mac Allister stands as one of the top candidates to take over the shirt.

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Other options for Argentina

Enzo Fernandez represents another realistic alternative to fill the spot. At 25 years old, the midfielder is also a central figure for Scaloni, who brought him to the national team for the first time in September 2022, before he became a World Cup champion as a starter three months later. Fernandez currently sits at 49 caps and eight goals.

Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina plays for Liverpool FC.

Third on the list is Nico Paz. The Como number 10 has just 11 caps and one goal for Argentina, though it would not be a surprise if he wore the jersey. During the 2026 World Cup, Paz wore number 18. Other names in the mix include Thiago Almada, who has gained prominence within the squad, and Lautaro Martinez, who already wears the number 10 for Inter Milan.

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Other wearers of Argentina’s No.10 in the Messi era

Without Lionel Messi, the iconic number 10 for Argentina remains vacant for the first time since 2009. However, that does not mean other players have not worn the jersey in official competition over the last 17 years.

Seven players wore the shirt in World Cup Qualifiers during Messi’s absence, with Franco Mastantuono being the only one likely to continue receiving call-ups. The other six wearers were Sergio Aguero, Javier Pastore, Angel Di Maria, Ever Banega, Angel Correa, and Paulo Dybala.

A jersey with massive history

The number 10 jersey for Argentina represents far more than just Messi. Before him, it was worn by legendary figures such as Diego Maradona, Mario Kempes, Juan Roman Riquelme, and Ariel Ortega, among other icons.

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However, Messi’s era raised the symbolic weight of the shirt even further. The star wore it through much of his 21 years with the national team as Argentina claimed major titles, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as well as the 2021 and 2024 Copa America trophies.