Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will clash off on Saturday at Camp Nou in the opening round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Check out here the probable lineups for this Spanish league match.

Barcelona will welcome Rayo Vallecanoat Camp Nou in Barcelona on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Spanish league soccer game. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 39th league meeting. As expected, Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 24 games so far; Rayo Vallecano have celebrated a victory six times to this day, and eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 24, 2022, when the Franjirrojos snatched a surprising 1-0 win away in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Barcelona probable lineup

None of the recently acquired players (Christensen, Kessie, Raphinha, Lewandowski, and Kounde) or the re-signed players (Sergio Roberto and Ousmane Dembele) have yet been officially registered by Barcelona. It is likely that Kounde, Raphinha, and Lewandowski, among others, will make their debuts this weekend, as the club is sure that the situation will be resolved before the game begins.

The only player who might potentially miss time for the Blaugrana is Ferran Torres, who is dealing with a foot issue, but other than that, the Catalan club is in fine physical form. In defence, Ronald Araujo might start at right back, while Gavi and Pedri could join Sergio Busquets in midfield. Frenkie de Jong, whose future has been the subject of much debate, is expected to start on the bench.

Barcelona probable XI:

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, E Garcia, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Rayo Vallecano probable lineup

The likes of Unai Lopez, Salvi Sanchez, Diego Lopez, Camello, and Lejeune are all vying for starting roles this weekend for Rayo Vallecano. In addition, it is assumed that veteran striker Radamel Falcao will continue to lead the offense for the team and that head coach Iraola will keep most of the same players from last season's successful squad.

Following the Colombian veteran, on the depth chart should be Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, and Alvaro Garcia, with Stole Dimitrievski continuing to start in goal despite the acquisition of Diego Lopez.

Rayo Vallecano probable XI:

Dimitrievski; Balliu, Suarez, Catena, F. Garcia; U. Lopez, Ciss; Palazon, Trejo, A. Garcia; Falcao.