Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other in Las Vegas for a pre-season friendly. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Barcelona will face Real Madrid for their second friendly of the pre-season tour in the United States. The Catalans are coming from a 6-0 win against Inter Miami. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. If you’re in the US, you can watch it online on fuboTV (free-trial).

After signing Robert Lewandowski, the Catalans continue their preparation for next season. Raphinha, who scored against Miami, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen also joined the team. They also have scheduled a match against Juventus in Dallas, and one against New York Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s agenda for their trip to the United States is also packed. After facing Barca, they will play against America and Juventus. Last time the Clasico was played in the United States, Los Blancos lost 3-2.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Date

The bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other for a friendly at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, July 23, 2022. It will be their second encounter in the USA, after they played at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2017.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The match between the Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid to be played on Saturday, July 23, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com.