76ers star Paul George knows who to blame for the decline in NBA ratings

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has weighed in on the recent decline in NBA viewership, attributing it to several factors.

Paul George 8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bulls.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswirePaul George 8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bulls.

By Gianni Taina

The NBA has seen a dip in ratings in recent years, prompting the league to explore ways to recapture its heyday, reminiscent of the Michael Jordan era. Changes like the revamped All-Star Game format have been introduced but have drawn criticism from players and fans alike. Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, however, has a different perspective on what’s behind the drop in fan interest.

Speaking on his Podcast P with Paul George, the nine-time All-Star pointed to the growing reliance on analytics as a culprit for making the game less appealing to viewers.

Analytics kind of took over the game being played,” George explained. “Coaches want three-pointers, or a layup, or get to the free-throw line… A lot of them are old-school fans. They’re used to how the NBA was”.

He also pointed out that nowadays people will not go to see certain games if their favorite star is not playing. “There’s been a lot of stars that have been injured,” George continued. A kid that loves a certain star, and they’re not going to go play. There’s no point in me going to the game.”

George calls out lack of rivalries

Another factor George highlighted is the absence of the intense rivalries that defined past eras of basketball. He compared today’s league to earlier periods, which he described as more physical and emotionally charged.

Back then it was a lot more rivalry stuff. I don’t think there are that big of rivalries anymore that is must-see,” George added. “You can argue that eras played harder, and more physical. In this era, we are definitely probably the most skilled. Now we just gotta add the extra elements into that”.

George joins criticism of new All-Star format

The NBA’s latest move to revamp the All-Star Game into a mini-tournament has sparked backlash from several players, including Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. George added his voice to the chorus of disapproval, questioning the practicality of the new setup.

We already had a hard time with one game; how are we going to have three All-Star Games? George said. I just don’t like the format. If we’re not going to go out and compete and be competitive, then I think it’s still just wasting time”.

