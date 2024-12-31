Cristiano Ronaldo leads the pack: The biggest soccer stars set to become free agents in 2025

The year 2025 is shaping up to be an eventful one for the world of soccer, with the highly anticipated first major Club World Cup set to take place in the United States between June and July. This landmark event will feature the world’s top players eager to make their mark. Among the big names, Cristiano Ronaldo leads a list of stars who are nearing the end of their contracts and could soon become free agents.

Ronaldo’s current contract with Al-Nassr runs through June 30, 2025, but recent rumors suggest that the Portuguese superstar may be open to leaving the Saudi Pro League. While CR7 has often expressed his satisfaction with his time in Saudi Arabia, the lack of major titles during his tenure at Al-Nassr may influence his decision regarding a potential renewal.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, completing the second half of the 2022-23 season. Since then, he has spent two full seasons with the club. Despite his individual brilliance, Al-Nassr have struggled to achieve significant success in the Saudi Pro League, which could weigh heavily on Cristiano’s future plans.

Another prominent star in the Saudi Pro League, Neymar Jr., also finds himself in a similar situation, with his contract at Al-Hilal set to expire on June 30, 2025. Neymar’s tenure in Saudi Arabia has been plagued by injuries, limiting his impact on the pitch. As speculation about his future grows, potential destinations such as Santos in Brazil or Inter Miami in Major League Soccer have emerged. Given his current circumstances, Neymar’s chances of remaining in the Saudi Pro League seem uncertain.

European stars with uncertain futures

England’s top clubs are also facing significant uncertainties regarding the futures of their star players as key contracts edge closer to expiration. At Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne is approaching the end of his current deal, which runs out at the conclusion of this season. When asked about contract talks recently, De Bruyne admitted, “No, nothing yet,” suggesting that discussions over his future with the club have yet to commence.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are grappling with even greater challenges, as three of the team’s most iconic players are in the final six months of their contracts. Mohamed Salah, one of the Reds’ cornerstone stars, revealed last Sunday that negotiations for his renewal are still “far away,” leaving his future at Anfield in limbo. Similarly, Virgil van Dijk is in a comparable position, though NBC Sports journalist David Ornstein has reported progress in discussions, with both Salah and Van Dijk potentially on track to sign two-year extensions.

However, the situation is notably more complex for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 25-year-old defender is also nearing the end of his contract, but Liverpool’s efforts to secure his renewal may face a significant hurdle: Real Madrid‘s interest. The Spanish giants are reportedly keen on bringing Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu. With Real Madrid’s allure as one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, their interest could sway the Liverpool star’s decision, potentially complicating negotiations for the Reds.

Lionel Messi: A different scenario

Lionel Messi‘s situation differs from the others, as his contract with Inter Miami runs until December 31, 2025. Since Major League Soccer operates on a calendar year from January to December, Messi’s deal is structured accordingly. This means the Argentine forward is under contract until the end of the 2025 season, with the possibility of extension talks afterward. Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has indicated a strong desire to extend Messi’s stay, and there’s little doubt that the two sides will reach an agreement.

Free agency: How it works

According to FIFA regulations, players with six months or less remaining on their contracts are free to negotiate with other clubs. This means that as of January 1, 2025, players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, and others whose contracts expire in June can engage in formal discussions with any club and even sign pre-contracts to secure their future beyond July 1, 2025.

With these key players entering the final stages of their contracts, the beginning of the new year could bring significant changes to the world of soccer, as clubs and players alike prepare for major moves.