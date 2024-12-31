NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes surprising statement on whether he deserves to win the MVP

Joe Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks of the 2024 NFL season, showing an outstanding level that was not in line with the performance of the Cincinnati Bengals throughout the current campaign, which is coming to an end. With this, the election for the MVP of the year is approaching.

Several players are contenders for the prestigious Most Valuable Player award. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is looking to win the award for the third time, while Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is another serious contender.

Of course, Burrow is one of the most talked about names when it comes to who will be the MVP of the current season. The Bengals quarterback is also in the running, along with other stars such as Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles.

What did Burrow say about his chances of winning the NFL MVP award?

“I think I will win the MVP award someday, but not this year. I doubt it. Usually you gotta win your division, it is what it is. That’s how it’s voted. I don’t necessarily disagree with it, I would say,” Burrow concluded about his chances of being named the season’s Most Valuable Player. According to the Bengals star, his team’s failure to finish first in the AFC North is enough of an argument for not winning the award.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Chargers game on November 17, 2024.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor disagrees with Burrow

After the Bengals’ win over the Denver Broncos last weekend, head coach Zac Taylor said he believes quarterback Burrow should be the league’s MVP this year, calling him the best player in the world. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old quarterback’s level can lead the Bengals to the playoffs.

The record that Burrow can match this season

While his chances of winning the MVP trophy are not very high, Burrow is the favorite to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after a season cut short by a right wrist injury. Curiously, the Cincinnati star already won the award in 2021 when he returned from a torn ACL. If he wins again, Burrow would tie Chad Pennington (New York Jets and Miami Dolphins) as the only player to win the award twice.

How is the NFL MVP award winner chosen?

The MVP is selected by a panel of 16 NFL writers and broadcasters. This dynamic was changed beginning with Super Bowl XXXV in 2001, when fans were given the opportunity to vote for the MVP electronically. NFL media accounts for 80 percent of the vote, while fans make up the remaining 20 percent.