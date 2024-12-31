NCAAF News: Buckeyes HC Ryan Day sends strong warning about Will Howard

The Rose Bowl will feature two great contenders on the field: on one side, the undefeated Oregon Ducks, and on the other, a solid team like the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day knows they can make a big impact and advance to the next phase of the CFP, as his QB Will Howard has yet to showcase his full potential this season.

As they anticipate a high-stakes matchup where the game will likely be decided by the smallest of details, coach Day knows his team is in good hands on the field, although Howard still has much to give.

“I still don’t think he’s played his best game yet,” Day said per Action Network. “I think he’s excited to continue to show his best play here into the playoffs (and) ultimately his leadership is what’s going to help us win this game (and) he knows that.”

The Buckeyes have only lost twice throughout the season, and, interestingly, one of those defeats came at the hands of Dan Lanning’s team back in October, during their visit to Eugene. Will this be the revenge for Day and his players?

Will Howard (18) QB hands the ball off to (32) TreVeyon Henderson RB during the first half of the NCAA, College League, USA first round playoffs Tennessee vs Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Both the Ducks and the Buckeyes will face off in Pasadena, not only with the goal of claiming the coveted Rose Bowl but also with the opportunity to advance to the semifinals of the playoffs.

Howard will look for revenge for that defeat in Eugene

October 12th was no ordinary day for the Buckeyes. The trip to Eugene and their subsequent matchup against the Ducks marked the first loss of the season for Ryan Day’s team. Despite the final result, Will Howard had a stellar performance that day.

The talented QB posted 326 passing yards and two touchdowns, though this wasn’t enough as his team ended up losing 32-31. Ryan Day, when asked about the situation, stated that he felt Howard used this lesson to come back stronger from the setback.

“Every great competitor does that. You remember the ones that didn’t go well and move on from the ones that did. It’s expected of you,” Day said, per Sports Illustrated. “Anytime you come away from a game like that, you learn and grow from it. Great competitors carry it with them as motivation. He’s an example of that, but he’s not the only one on our team. That’s helped our preparation and focus this week, knowing we have an opportunity to play Oregon again.”

Tennessee vs Ohio State DEC 21 December 21, 2024: Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day runs on the field after Ohio wins during the second half of the NCAA first round playoffs Tennessee vs Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Jeremiah Smith warns the Ducks of what will happen

While the matchup between the Ducks and Buckeyes may be one of the most evenly matched in a long time, there are those who believe and are confident in their superiority over their opponent. One example is receiver Jeremiah Smith, who warned Oregon of what will happen during the game in Pasadena.

“I’m just laughing in my head. ‘Why are y’all really playing man-on-man against us?’ Or against me, I should say?” said Smith to the press. “And when we see man [coverage] against any of our receivers, we’re going to take a shot down the field.”

“So I’m just letting everybody know right now that if you play man Wednesday, we’re taking a shot,” Smith finally concluded. Will the wide receiver’s predictions finally come true?