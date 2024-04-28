Barcelona will host Valencia for the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

After the defeat in “El Clasico” against Real Madrid, Barcelona‘s hopes of contending for La Liga seem to have all but vanished, as the “Merengue” team has gained a significant advantage with only a few Matchdays remaining until the end of the tournament.

However, Xavi’s team is not willing to concede defeat and will continue to strive until the end to challenge their archrivals for the title. To do so, they must seize every opportunity remaining. But their upcoming match against Valencia won’t be easy, as their opponents are also in need of points to vie for entry into an international cup.

Barcelona vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 30)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 30)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 30)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 30)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 30)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Thierry Rendall of Valencia CF – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Barcelona vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN1, TSN+

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes