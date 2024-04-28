Barcelona will face off against Valencia as part of Matchday 33 in the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview provides a comprehensive analysis of the upcoming match, including details about the venue, as well as various television and live streaming options available in your area
[Watch Barcelona vs Valencia live FREE in the USA on Fubo]
After the defeat in “El Clasico” against Real Madrid, Barcelona‘s hopes of contending for La Liga seem to have all but vanished, as the “Merengue” team has gained a significant advantage with only a few Matchdays remaining until the end of the tournament.
However, Xavi’s team is not willing to concede defeat and will continue to strive until the end to challenge their archrivals for the title. To do so, they must seize every opportunity remaining. But their upcoming match against Valencia won’t be easy, as their opponents are also in need of points to vie for entry into an international cup.
Barcelona vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 30)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 30)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 30)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 30)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 30)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DGO
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: TSN1, TSN+
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes