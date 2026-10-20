Liverpool vs Villarreal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 20, 2026

Liverpool host Villarreal at Anfield in a crucial UEFA Champions League league-phase clash on October 20, 2026. With the Reds aiming to maintain their perfect European record, find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Liverpool vs Villarreal Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal in the USA

Viewers can stream the match through Paramount+ and ViX. Check the match listing before kickoff to confirm that Liverpool vs Villarreal is included in your plan.

Can I Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal for Free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option for the full Liverpool vs Villarreal match in the United States. Paramount+ requires a subscription for live UEFA Champions League coverage, and access through ViX also require a paid plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at Stake?

Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield on Tuesday looking to extend their perfect start to the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign. The Reds have collected six points from their first two matches, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 before recording an emphatic 6-3 victory over LASK on October 14.

Lewis Koumas of Liverpool during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Villarreal arrive in England after earning three points from their opening two European fixtures. The Spanish side lost 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory over Napoli on October 13.

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Sitting 14th with three points, Inigo Perez‘s team has an opportunity to make a statement against one of the competition’s most experienced clubs and improve their position in the standings.

The historical record adds another layer to the matchup. Liverpool and Villarreal previously met in the 2015-16 Europa League semifinals and the 2021-22 Champions League semifinals.

Liverpool advanced on both occasions, winning 3-1 on aggregate in the Europa League and 5-2 on aggregate in the Champions League. Villarreal will be eager to produce a different outcome this time around, while Liverpool look to capitalize on their home advantage.

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Liverpool vs Villarreal: Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Kostas Tsimikas, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez; Trey Nyoni, Ryan Gravenberch; Rio Ngumoha, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola; Lewis Koumas.

Villarreal (4-4-2): Luiz Junior; Carlos Romero, Renato Veiga, Pau Navarro, Santiago Mourino; Alberto Moleiro, Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, Nathan Saliba; Georges Mikautadze, Gerard Moreno.

What Time Is the Liverpool vs Villarreal Match?

Liverpool vs Villarreal kicks off on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. The UEFA Champions League league-phase match will be played at Anfield, with a scheduled kickoff of 8:00 PM BST in Liverpool.

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