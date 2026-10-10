Real Madrid vs Villarreal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a LaLiga game on October 10, 2026

Real Madrid host Villarreal at Santiago Bernabéu in Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season, with Jose Mourinho's side six points behind leaders Barcelona after seven games. Here is how to watch the key matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs Villarreal Tournament LaLiga Date Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA

Real Madrid vs Villarreal will be available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal for free through the platform’s 5-day free trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid return to LaLiga action six points behind leaders Barcelona, making the visit of Villarreal an important opportunity to close the gap. Los Blancos sit fourth with 15 points from seven matches, having won five and lost two, while Barcelona have a perfect 21 points.

Jose Mourinho‘s team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their last league outing, so another setback at the Santiago Bernabeu would leave Madrid with even more ground to make up in the title race.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

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Villarreal enter the game in ninth place with eight points, but the Yellow Submarine have finally found some momentum. After failing to win any of their first five LaLiga matches, Inigo Perez‘s side have won their last two, beating Málaga 3-1 and Levante 3-1.

They have scored 13 goals and conceded 12 through seven league games, and a positive result at the Bernabeu could move them closer to the upper part of the standings.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match?

The Real Madrid vs Villarreal match kicks off on Saturday, October 10, at 3:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time at Santiago Bernabeu.

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