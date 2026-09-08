Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 8, 2026

Borussia Dortmund host Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park in Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Both sides begin their European campaigns with a major test, so find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, September 8, 2026 Time 03:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal in the USA

The UEFA Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal will be available to watch in the United States through CBS Sports Network, Fubo, Paramount+ and ViX.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal for free?

Yes, Fubo currently lists a 5-day free trial option for Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal. Viewers can try the service for free and cancel at any time, making it the legal free option currently listed for the matchup.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaigns on Tuesday, September 8, with the German club hosting Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park.

It is Matchday 1 of the new league phase, meaning both teams will be looking to start with three points before facing seven additional opponents in the competition. UEFA‘s confirmed schedule places Dortmund against Villarreal on the opening day of the league phase.

Joane Gadou of team Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga 2026/27 match (Source: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images)

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The new Champions League format makes the opening result particularly important. All 36 teams are placed in a single league table, with each club playing eight matches.

The top eight qualify directly for the Round of 16, while teams finishing from ninth through 24th enter a knockout play-off for the remaining Round of 16 places. Clubs finishing 25th or lower are eliminated from European competition.

Dortmund enter the competition after finishing as Bundesliga runners-up last season, securing their place in the Champions League league phase. The German club’s draw includes some major challenges beyond Villarreal, with Arsenal, Inter Milan, Real Betis, Aston Villa, Bodo/Glimt, AEK Athens and Sabah FC also on its schedule.

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Villarreal also return to Europe’s premier club competition after earning their place through their strong domestic campaign. Their league-phase schedule includes meetings with Napoli, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Slavia Prague, Manchester United, Sabah FC, Fenerbahce and Dortmund. The trip to Germany therefore represents one of the first major tests of their European campaign.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou; Maximilian Beier, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Julian Ryerson; Marcel Sabitzer, Konstantinos Karetsas; Serhou Guirassy.

Villarreal (4-4-2): Luiz Junior; Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Rafa Romero, Santiago Mourino; Tajon Buchanan, Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, Nicolas Pepe; Georges Mikautadze, Gerard Moreno.

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What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal match kicks off on Tuesday, September 8, at 3:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time in Dortmund, and CBS Sports confirms the 3:00 PM Eastern start for U.S. viewers.