Barcelona vs Young Boys: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona face Young Boys in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Barcelona and Young Boys will face against each other for the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the game, with viewing options tailored to your country.

[Watch Barcelona vs Young Boys live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona’s Champions League journey began in disappointing fashion with a 2-1 loss to Monaco, mirroring their defeat in the Joan Gamper Trophy earlier this season. The result puts added pressure on the Catalan giants, as they now face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

Up next for Barcelona are Young Boys, who also struggled in their opener, falling 3-0 to Aston Villa. Both teams will be eager to bounce back, but Young Boys will need to elevate their performance significantly if they hope to challenge La Liga‘s current leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Young Boys: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 2)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 2)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Filip Ugrinic of Young Boys in conversation with Kastriot Imeri – IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Young Boys: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 5Germany: DAZN GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6Mexico: Max TNT Go, TNT SportsNetherlands: Ziggo Sport 3Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLigaPortugal: DAZN PortugalSouth Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLigaSpain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions LeagueUnited Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 6USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás