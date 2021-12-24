With the winter transfer window drawing nearer, Xavi Hernandez is ready to move on a number of players. According to reports, Barcelona are about to get rid of a player who had the support of Ronald Koeman.

Following their UEFA Champions League group stage crash, it looked crystal clear Barcelona couldn't wait any longer to face rebuild - again. Xavi Hernandez understood that better than anyone and looks set to show the exit door to the first of many players who are on their way out of Camp Nou.

Having dropped to the Europa League for the first time in more than a decade, Los Cules hit rock bottom early in the season. However, things have slowly began to improve under Xavi with the team climbing places in the La Liga table.

And, even though they still have plenty of work to do and everything won't change overnight, there are things Barca could take care of in order to get themselves back on track. That's why Xavi might begin a house cleaning soon.

Report: Barcelona outcast set to be first victim of Xavi's house cleaning

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are about to terminate their agreement with Sevilla for Luuk de Jong, whose loan deal was originally expected to expire at the end of the season.

The Dutchman, who arrived as a last-minute summer signing to fill the vacancy Antoine Griezmann left when he returned to Atletico Madrid, has failed to impress at the Blaugrana despite Ronald Koeman put all his trust in him.

de Jong will reportedly join Cadiz, who are currently 19th in the La Liga standings. He would leave Barca with only one goal to his name in nine appearances, while he failed to score in three starts in the Champions League.