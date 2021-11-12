Barcelona is reportedly only going to have 10 million pounds at their disposal for the winter transfer market, leaving the club scrambling for whatever they can get, well Barcelona went back to the well for their first possible signing.

Barcelona is pinching pennies, as their dire financial situation limits them completely in the winter transfer market. According to reports, Barcelona has only 10 million pounds available for January and almost closes all potential deals for name players.

Given that situation it has been reported by ESPN UK that Barcelona will only be looking to do short term loans or free transfers to reinforce the squad. At the moment Xavi has taken over a squad that is ninth in LaLiga and second in their Champions League group.

Now reports out of various sources state that Xavi will get his first reinforcement ahead of the new year and it is a familiar face, it is 38-year-old Barcelona legend, Dani Alves.

Dani Alves set to return to Barcelona

According to Fabrizio Romano, a meeting is set to take place between Dani Alves and Barcelona, Xavi wants the 38-year-old back at the Camp Nou and Laporta is set to meet with Alves to discuss a contract.

Alves was a linchpin at the back for Barcelona going forward and was a main piece of their squad during their heyday. Alves won 23 titles at the club and played in 391 games and scored 21 goals.

What does Dani Alves return mean for Sergiño Dest?

The return of Dani Alves puts forth the question, what happens to Sergiño Dest? Dest was solidifying his spot at right-back at the club and then the USMNT player began to play in right midfield before the sacking of Ronald Koeman. Will Alves move up in the midfield or will Dest be moved to the left as has happened with the USMNT? All of that remains to be seen, as many pundits have stated Alves is returning to help out the club and smooth Xavi's transition.