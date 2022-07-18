The 25-year-old French winger signed an extension with the Catalan club and then made a speech to his teammates that “broke the ice” so to speak.

Ousmane Dembele is staying put at Barcelona. Despite a winter and summer transfer window full of rumors and possible swaps, the winger has signed an extension. Dembele’s new deal will keep him at Barca until 2024 and will allow him to improve upon his two-goal season last year.

Dembele has been with Barcelona since 2017 with lukewarm results in total scoring 32 goals in 150 matches. Dembele’s best season came in 2018/19 where he scored 14 goals in 42 matches. The 2018 World Cup winner won five titles at Barcelona, all domestic.

Now as Xavi prepares the new season Dembele will be an essential squad player as the team recently signed Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha and has Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ferran Torres in the squad. Barcelona despite their financial woes have assembled a healthy squad. Upon resigning Dembele had a strange request that left his teammates shocked.

Ousmane Dembele’s funny request when he resigned with Barcelona

When Ousmane Dembele committed his future to Barcelona it was reported he told his teammates that he was able to sign with Barcelona after they met his condition. The condition? The captain's armband.

The squad was left baffled, but Ousmane Dembele continued to egg his teammates on until he said the request was a “joke” and the locker room burst out laughing.

For Ousmane Dembele his extension is a sign the club has faith in the winger and that he is ready to return to his best form in LaLiga this season.