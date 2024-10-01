Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen will host AC Milan in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League presents one of the most intriguing duels, as two evenly matched teams battle for three crucial points. Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen enter this clash riding high after a commanding 4-0 victory over Feyenoord in their opening game.

The Germans are eager to secure their second straight win, but this time they face a much more formidable opponent in AC Milan. The Rossoneri, who had a shaky start to their season, have shown signs of improvement in recent matches. After a disappointing opening defeat to Liverpool, AC Milan are determined to bounce back and regain momentum in Europe’s elite competition.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 2)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 2)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz – IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 2Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 IndonesiaInternational: Sport 24 ExtraIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport CalcioMalaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 MalaysiaMexico: Max CinemaxNigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport VarietyPortugal: DAZN PortugalSouth Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv AppSpain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5USA: Paramount+, ViX