Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen will host AC Milan in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan
© IMAGO / Nicolo CampoRafael Leao of AC Milan

By Leonardo Herrera

Bayer Leverkusen play against AC Milan for the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can catch all the action either on TV or through various online streaming platforms. Be sure to check the specific viewing options available in your country to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan live in the USA on Paramount+]

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League presents one of the most intriguing duels, as two evenly matched teams battle for three crucial points. Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen enter this clash riding high after a commanding 4-0 victory over Feyenoord in their opening game.

The Germans are eager to secure their second straight win, but this time they face a much more formidable opponent in AC Milan. The Rossoneri, who had a shaky start to their season, have shown signs of improvement in recent matches. After a disappointing opening defeat to Liverpool, AC Milan are determined to bounce back and regain momentum in Europe’s elite competition.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 2)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 2)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz – IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 2Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 IndonesiaInternational: Sport 24 ExtraIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport CalcioMalaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 MalaysiaMexico: Max CinemaxNigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport VarietyPortugal: DAZN PortugalSouth Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv AppSpain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5USA: Paramount+, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

