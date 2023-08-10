Bayern Munich never gave up and wanted the 30-year-old striker, and while Spurs were not keen on the transfer of their biggest star, money talks.



According to ESPN, Tottenham is set to accept a $110 million transfer for Harry Kane. Now it will be up to Kane to work out personal terms with Bayern Munich or nix the transfer altogether.



Kane’s current Spurs deal ends at the end of the season and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy seemed to have accepted the offer since it was a sum the club could not turn down.



Will Harry Kane go to Bayern Munich?



Kane has been reported to being a big fan of new Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou, but the reality is that Spurs are way behind the pecking order of teams that can seriously challenge for the Premiership.



Kane’s wife Katie Goodland was reportedly house hunting in Germany, and while the Premier League’s all-time scoring title was within reach for Kane, a move to Bayern can finally put the striker in a position to win championships.



As hard as it is to believe for a player as accomplished as Harry Kane, the striker has not won a single title in his career.