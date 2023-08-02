The 2023-2024 Premier League will be spectacular. After Manchester City had a season for the ages, winning the famous treble, other teams like Arsenal, Newcastle or Manchester United are ready to claim the title.

The race will be tougher as clubs such as Tottenham or Chelsea are looking for immediate redemption. At the same time, there’s a lot of intrigue around what will happen with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Now, just a few days before the start of the Premier League, a supercomputer has made an incredible prediction about the next champions. The final standings were also revealed with massive news for teams like Aston Villa.

Supercomputer predicts 2023-2024 Premier League champions and final standings

Of course, the first big question for the supercomputer was which club will take home the trophy. Manchester City are projected to be champions with 94 points and, as a consequence, they would establish a record with four consecutive titles in the Premier League.

Then, all the surprises appear. Newcastle are chosen to be second place with 81 points followed by the greatest surprise of the prediction: Aston Villa as third place with 75 points. Last season, Unai Emery did a great job with an incredible turnaround.

In a shocking turn of events, Arsenal would fall all the way to the fourth spot with 67 points. Believe it or not, Chelsea are projected to be fifth (66 points) followed by Manchester United (64 points) and Liverpool (62 points). These three last clubs would then be out of the Champions League.

Brentford, Brighton, Tottenham, West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton, Bournemouth, Fulham and Sheffield United save the category in that order. According to the supercomputer, the three teams relegated will be Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Luton Town.