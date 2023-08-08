The 2023-24 season in the European top five leagues is about to start, and Bayern Munich have yet to find a reliable replacement for Manuel Neuer. The German goalkeeper is still recovering from an injury sustained after the World Cup.

The 37-year-old suffered a leg fracture in a ski accident in December, which continues to keep him on the sidelines. Yann Sommer replaced him last season, but the Swiss keeper left for Inter Milan this summer.

Since Alexander Nubel was sent on loan to Stuttgart, Sven Ulreich is the only option for Thomas Tuchel right now. But an Argentine world champion could give Bayern a boost at the position.

Bayern reportedly eye Geronimo Rulli

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich have set their sights on Ajax goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. The 31-year-old served as Emiliano Martinez’s backup for Argentina at Qatar 2022.

Rulli has been in the Netherlands for just a few months though, having joined the Amsterdam-based outfit from Villarreal for €8 million in January. Bayern need a goalkeeper fast, since they’ll take on Leipzig on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the 2023 German Super Cup. Six days later, they’ll visit Werder Bremen on Matchday 1 of the 2023-24 Bundesliga.