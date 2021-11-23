The German giants have docked five of their players pay for being unvaccinated. Germany has been hit with another coronavirus wave and the country has established strict COVID-19 protocols.

Bayern Munich, much like the rest of Germany, are taking all the precautions necessary to prevent another coronavirus outbreak, but five players on Bayern’s roster are unvaccinated and have been put in self- isolation due to coming into contact with someone who contracted coronavirus.

Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance are the five players in question who are not vaccinated and as such they have had their wages cut.

According to Bild, the players were informed by the club last week that any player that misses a match or training due to not being vaccinated will have their salary cut. Here is more information regarding Bayern Munich’s unvaccinated players.

Bayern Munich cuts unvaccinated players’ salaries

The five players in question have been informed that they must travel to any games separately from the rest of their teammates and cannot stay in the same hotel. According to Kicker in Germany the five players are not happy that the docked wages were made public. Some players are reported to have accepted the docked wages and others may pursue legal action.

Bayern's sporting director Board Hasan Salihamidzic has made it public that he wants all Bayern Munich players vaccinated. Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who himself tested positive for COVID-19 stated, ``The players who are not vaccinated understand that the risk of missing games or training sessions is much greater as an unvaccinated person than as a vaccinated person”.

As usual Bayern are first in the Bundesliga although in a much tighter race with Borussia Dortmund one point behind. In Group E in the Champions League Bayern is first in their group having won all 4 games.

Joshua Kimmich stated last month that he was not antivaccine but simply it was his choice to not get a coronavirus shot. 'I have concerns about the lack of long-term studies,' he said. 'I am of course aware of my responsibility. I follow all hygiene measures and get tested every two to three days. Everyone should make the decision for themselves.'



