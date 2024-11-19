Where to watch Montenegro vs Turkey live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Montenegro will face off against Turkey in League A’s Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can access complete viewing details, including channel listings and streaming options, to watch the game live.
Despite the 0-0 scoreline, Turkey’s match against Wales was far more intense than it appeared, leaving Turkish fate in League B’s Group 4 to be decided on the final matchday. Holding an 11-point tally, Turkey sit two points above Wales, maintaining control over their path forward.
Adding to Turkey’s advantage, Wales will face Iceland, a team still in contention for a second-place finish and eager for a win. Meanwhile, Turkey will square off against Montenegro, whose relegation is already confirmed but will still look to close the tournament on a strong note.
When will the Montenegro vs Turkey match be played?
Montenegro will take on Turkey in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Tuesday, November 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).
Marko Bakic of Montenegro – IMAGO / Pixsell
Montenegro vs Turkey: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM
How to watch Montenegro vs Turkey in the USA
Watch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League showdown between Montenegro and Turkey live in the USA on ViX.