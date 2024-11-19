Where to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia will host Paraguay in a Matchday 12 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

Bolivia and Paraguay are set for a high-stakes clash on Matchday 12 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, with plenty on the line for both teams. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Bolivia vs Paraguay online in the US on Fanatiz]

Bolivia and Paraguay, two teams that have experienced a resurgence, will face off in a crucial World Cup qualifier. After the opening rounds, few expected both nations to be in the mix for the 2026 World Cup spots.

However, while Bolivia has struggled in recent games, Paraguay are gaining momentum, coming off back-to-back wins in Asuncion over Brazil and Argentina. Now, they’re looking to continue their strong run with a tough away match in La Paz. For Bolivia, home advantage is key, as they aim to secure three vital points in front of their fans.

When will the Bolivia vs Paraguay match be played?

Bolivia will take on Paraguay this Tuesday, November 19, for Matchday 12 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bolivia’s player Miguel Terceros – IMAGO / Photosport

Bolivia vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bolivia vs Paraguay in the USA

The Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Bolivia and Paraguay will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz.