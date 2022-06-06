After having their initial bid rejected, Bayern Munich is set to up their offer for Sadio Mané.

Sadio Mané’s time at Liverpool could be coming to an end, but not as quick as many pundits would believe. The Senegalese attacking midfielder is wanted by Bayern Munich, but the Reds are not willing to unload the player so quickly.

Mané has a contract with Liverpool until the end of next season and all indications are that the 30-year-old is interested in a new challenge after six seasons at Liverpool and six championships. According to Sport1, Bayern Munich have upped their offer to €35 million upfront plus €5 million in add ons.

Liverpool is keen to listen to offers for Mané but have all the cards in their hands as the player is currently under contract. Mané could sign a pre contract with another club by the start of the winter transfer window after the World Cup.

Players Liverpool are interested in to replace Sadio Mané

If Mané were to leave during the summer, reports out of England have indicated that Liverpool would try to break the bank and sign American superstar Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. Pulisic and Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp did work together at Borussia Dortmund and Klopp has publicly stated that he believes Pulisic has the real makings to be a big star.

Pulisic is coming off of yet another inconsistent season at Chelsea where injuries and form limited the American to many substitute appearances, yet despite that Pulisic was on average one of Chelsea’s biggest attacking threats.

The other player that is on the radar is Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Brazilian flourished under Marcelo Bielsa, and in only two seasons has 17 goals in 65 games for Leeds. Raphinha’s talent was not only noticed by Bielsa but also by Tite, Brazil’s national team coach, who has publicly congratulated Bielsa for the effort and time he put in to making Raphinha an international caliber player.

Raphinha is not only wanted by Liverpool but by Barcelona as well, the Brazilian indirectly is looking for a move away from Leeds United and while Barcelona are financially strapped at the moment if Pulisic comes off the table he is a very suitable number two to come in for Mané.