Aaron Rodgers to Steelers buzz takes surprising turn after latest update on Pittsburgh visit

Aaron Rodgers may still be headed toward the Steelers, but a surprising update has brought a lot of uncertainty and confusion.

Aaron Rodgers’ comeback with the Pittsburgh Steelers may not be as finalized as recent reports initially suggested. While momentum has continued building around the possibility of the veteran quarterback playing in the 2026 season, a key update from insider Mark Kaboly has added another layer of uncertainty to the situation.

The confusion stems from the contrast between Ian Rapoport’s report about Rodgers’ expected return and Kaboly’s latest comments suggesting the Steelers have not been fully informed of any imminent agreement or visit to the city. That disconnect has only intensified speculation around a saga that has already dominated the offseason for months.

“If Aaron Rodgers is coming to town with the intent to sign with the Steelers this weekend, he forgot to tell somebody important: the Steelers. The organization has not been informed of this development. That’s not to say that it can’t happen or that it isn’t imminent. There are still some things to work through, but there is a belief that it will happen…eventually.”

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Steelers still waiting as Rodgers’ situation remains unresolved

Kaboly’s comments do not necessarily contradict the broader belief that Aaron Rodgers will eventually land in Pittsburgh. In fact, the insider made it clear there is still confidence a deal could ultimately happen. The important distinction is that, internally, the Steelers apparently do not view the situation as complete just yet.

That uncertainty reflects the complicated nature of Rodgers’ free agency process. Financial details, timing and final commitments still appear to be unresolved, which helps explain why the Steelers continue operating with caution despite growing public expectations surrounding the quarterback.

For the Steelers, the stakes remain enormous. The franchise has spent years searching for a long-term answer under center, and Rodgers is still viewed as the clearest path toward immediate contention.

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Until signatures are finalized, however, they appear unwilling to treat anything as guaranteed, even as belief around the league continues pointing toward an eventual agreement.