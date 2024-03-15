The UEFA Champions League is getting down to the wire, now in the quarterfinal stages, the draw was made and one of the key clashes will be Bayern Munich vs Arsenal.

Bayern made it to the quarters by defeating Lazio 3-1 on aggregate, while Arsenal needed penalties to defeat FC Porto after a tight two-legged contest.

Thomas Muller shared a video on social media reacting to the news that he will face friend Kai Havertz and how the match will be like.

Thomas Muller on Kai Havertz and Arsenal UCL game

Thomas Muller took to social media and jokingly “attacked” Kai Havertz, the German legend stated, “Kai Havertz, my friend am coming for you!”

Then Muller became diplomatic, “It’s a nice draw two very good teams, very good stadiums, very good cities, it will be tough, but am always positive.”

The rest of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals round out in the following manner:

Arsenal- Bayern Munich

Atlético Madrid – Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid – Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain – Barcelona