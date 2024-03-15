The biggest series of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is without question the draw between the Manchester City – Real Madrid. While there are other equally as impressive ties such as Arsenal- Bayern Munich or PSG vs Barcelona, the eyes of the world will be on Man City vs Real Madrid.

Manchester City made short work of Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate while Real Madrid played a tough series against RB Leipzig only advancing 2-1.

With the draw now done, Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City’s Director of Football shared his concerns over facing the Spanish giants so early in the competition.

Txiki Begiristain on Real Madrid tie

Txiki Begiristain stated to the press following the draw, “Now it’s Real Madrid but we have to remember we beat them last season in the Champions League semi-finals so we will try to remember that. We need to remember that we beat them last season in the semi-final, and we played at home in the second leg…

“We did a top, top job in the second leg, but we need to remember how strong they are and that they are top of their league and enjoy this competition. It’s the history of Real Madrid. Every time they face this competition, they think they are going to win…”

“The only thing is that we are confident. We are doing well; we have been in the last years fighting for this competition and at the end we won it…”

The series between Real Madrid and Manchester City is set to take place 9/10 or 16/17 in April.