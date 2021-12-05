Bayern take on Barcelona at Allianz Arena in München for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Bayern and Barcelona meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in München. The visiting team must win this game to advance to the next round or they will play in the Europa League.

FC Barcelona are in a difficult situation as they must win against the group leader on the road, but the team already lost a game against the Germans at home. FC Barcelona have 7 points in the second spot of Group E.

Bayern Munich are leaders of the group with 15 points, 5 wins without losses, 19 goals for and only three goals against. The last home win for Bayern was against Benfica 5-2 and they won on the road 1-2 against Dynamo Kyiv.

Bayern vs Barcelona: Date

Bayern and Barcelona play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, December 8 at Allianz Arena in München. The visitors know that the home team is classified for the next round and that can be a weak point of the home defense.

Bayern vs Barcelona: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bayern vs Barcelona at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Bayern and Barcelona at the Allianz Arena in München on Wednesday, December 8, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options available in the US are TUDN App, SiriusXM FC, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDNxtra


