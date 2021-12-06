Bayern play against Barcelona at the Group Stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Bayern and Barcelona meet in a game for the Group Stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in München on December 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to teach the visitors a lesson. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

Bayern did not lose games in Group E, they won the first group game against FC Barcelona 3-0 on the road. Most of the victories of the Germans in the group stage were by two goals or more, with the only exception against Dynamo Kyiv on the road, they won that game 2-1.

FC Barcelona want to win this game to play in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League but they have the best team of the group in front that already beat them less than 3 months ago. But the team wasted an opportunity against Benfica by drawing that game 0-0 at home, if they had won that game the story would be different against Bayern.

Bayern probable lineup

Bayern won two games at home during the group stage against Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 and against Benfica 5-2. The team is averaging 5.00 goals at home, and Robert Lewandowski has scored five goals in those two home wins.

Lewandowski is Bayern's top scorer with 16 goals this season, but Serge Gnabry is the team's second top scorer with 6 goals in the Bundesliga. The good news of the week for Bayern is that Joshua Kimmich is close to returning to action after spending less than a month infected with coronavirus and it is likely that he will play against Barcelona.

This is the likely Bayern’s lineup for this game: Neuer (GK), Pavard (DF), Sule (DF), Nianzou (DF), Richards (DF), Roca (MF), Goretzka (MF), Gnabry (MF), Muller (FW), Musiala (FW), Lewandowski (FW).

Barcelona probable lineup

Barcelona are making a big effort to regain dominance after Koeman's departure as head coach, but the team continues to have offensive problems to win games. The most recent game was a loss in La Liga against Real Betis at home 0-1.

Xavi, Barcelona's head coach, has a solid strategy and he knows most of the veterans who still play in the team, but Xavi will not have Sergi Roberto and Pedri available for this game, both players are injured, but Ansu Fati is about to return.

This is the likely Barcelona’s lineup for this game: Ter Stegen (GK), Dest (DF), Araujo (DF), Pique (DF), Alba (DF), Gonzalez (MF), Busquets (MF), De Jong (MF), Dembele (FW), Depay (FW), Coutinho (FW).

