Bayern vs Heidenheim: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Bundesliga in your country

Bundesliga giants Bayern will welcome newly promoted side Heidenheim to the Allianz Arena for the 2023-2024 season. Bayern Munich, the reigning champions, are currently in second place in the table, two points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Heidenheim, on the other hand, are in 13th place, having picked up 10 points from their opening 10 games.

Bayern Munich will be looking to keep their good form after their midweek Champions League win over Galatasaray. So far they are undefeated after 10 games in the new season, the last four games were victories against Freiburg 3-0, Mainz 3-1, Darmstadt 8-0 and recently against Dortmund 4-0.

Heidenheim recently broke a losing streak with a 2-0 win against Stuttgart at home, so far that was the third win for them in the current season. They are in the 13th spot but the season is young and there are still many opportunities to climb spots in the standings.

Bayern vs Heidenheim: Kick-Off Time

Bayern and Heidenheim play for the 2023-2024 Bundesliga on Saturday, November 11 at Allianz Arena in München. The Bavarians have won their last four Bundesliga matches, and they have a strong record against newly promoted sides. But Heidenheim are a dangerous team, and they will be looking to take advantage of any opportunities that come their way. Heidenheim will be looking to play their usual attacking brand of football, and they will be hoping to take advantage of any mistakes made by Bayern Munich.

Argentina: 11:30 AM

Australia: 1:30 AM November 12

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 4:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 2:30 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 PM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM November 12

Norway: 3:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 4:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM

Bayern vs Heidenheim: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, JioTV, Sony LIV

Israel: Sport 3

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Sportklub 7

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, Vamos

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United States: ESPN+