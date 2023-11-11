Bundesliga giants Bayern will welcome newly promoted side Heidenheim to the Allianz Arena for the 2023-2024 season. Bayern Munich, the reigning champions, are currently in second place in the table, two points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Heidenheim, on the other hand, are in 13th place, having picked up 10 points from their opening 10 games.
Bayern Munich will be looking to keep their good form after their midweek Champions League win over Galatasaray. So far they are undefeated after 10 games in the new season, the last four games were victories against Freiburg 3-0, Mainz 3-1, Darmstadt 8-0 and recently against Dortmund 4-0.
Heidenheim recently broke a losing streak with a 2-0 win against Stuttgart at home, so far that was the third win for them in the current season. They are in the 13th spot but the season is young and there are still many opportunities to climb spots in the standings.
Bayern vs Heidenheim: Kick-Off Time
Bayern and Heidenheim play for the 2023-2024 Bundesliga on Saturday, November 11 at Allianz Arena in München. The Bavarians have won their last four Bundesliga matches, and they have a strong record against newly promoted sides. But Heidenheim are a dangerous team, and they will be looking to take advantage of any opportunities that come their way. Heidenheim will be looking to play their usual attacking brand of football, and they will be hoping to take advantage of any mistakes made by Bayern Munich.
Argentina: 11:30 AM
Australia: 1:30 AM November 12
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 11:30 AM
Canada: 9:30 AM
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 4:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 2:30 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 9:30 PM
Kenya: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 PM
Morocco: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM November 12
Norway: 3:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 3:30 PM
South Africa: 4:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
UAE: 6:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM
Bayern vs Heidenheim: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, JioTV, Sony LIV
Israel: Sport 3
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Sportklub 7
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, Vamos
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United States: ESPN+