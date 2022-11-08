Bayern take on Werder Bremen today at Allianz Arena in Munich for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Bayern vs Werder Bremen: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country today

Bayern and Werder Bremen will face each other today for the 14th round of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich. The home team is dominating the league table worst by just a single point. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Bayern are in the first spot of the league table with 28 points, one point more than Freiburg with 27 points. So far Bayern's record is 8-4-1 overall with 41 goals for and only 12 goals against.

Werder Bremen are holding onto the top 5-7 spots on the table in hopes that at the end of the season they will end up in a European tournament spot. Werder Bremen's most recent game was another Bundesliga victory in a row, this time against Schalke 04 2-1 at home.

Bayern vs Werder Bremen: Kick-Off Time

Bayern and Werder Bremen play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM November 9

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM November 9

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Costa Rica: 1:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 2:30 PM

Egypt: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 9

Indonesia: 3:30 AM November 9

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Japan: 4:30 AM November 9

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM November 9

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 8:30 AM November 9

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Qatar: 10:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Senegal: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 3:30 AM November 9

South Africa: 9:30 PM

South Korea: 4:30 AM November 9

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 10:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM

Tunisia: 8:30 PM

Uganda: 10:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM

Bayern vs Werder Bremen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World

Costa Rica: Sky HD, Star+

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, SportKlub 4K

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sat.1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Iran: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Star+, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Serbia: SportKlub 4K, SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Sat.1 Schweiz, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN2, ESPN+

