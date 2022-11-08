Bayern and Werder Bremen will face each other today for the 14th round of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich. The home team is dominating the league table worst by just a single point. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).
Bayern are in the first spot of the league table with 28 points, one point more than Freiburg with 27 points. So far Bayern's record is 8-4-1 overall with 41 goals for and only 12 goals against.
Werder Bremen are holding onto the top 5-7 spots on the table in hopes that at the end of the season they will end up in a European tournament spot. Werder Bremen's most recent game was another Bundesliga victory in a row, this time against Schalke 04 2-1 at home.
Bayern vs Werder Bremen: Kick-Off Time
Bayern and Werder Bremen play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8 at Allianz Arena in Munich.
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM November 9
Bangladesh: 1:30 AM November 9
Belgium: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Cameroon: 8:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM
Costa Rica: 1:30 PM
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
Egypt: 9:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 7:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM November 9
Indonesia: 3:30 AM November 9
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 2:30 PM
Japan: 4:30 AM November 9
Kenya: 10:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM November 9
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 8:30 AM November 9
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Poland: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Qatar: 10:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Senegal: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 3:30 AM November 9
South Africa: 9:30 PM
South Korea: 4:30 AM November 9
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
Tanzania: 10:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM
Tunisia: 8:30 PM
Uganda: 10:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM
Bayern vs Werder Bremen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Cameroon: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World
Costa Rica: Sky HD, Star+
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, SportKlub 4K
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sat.1
Ghana: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV
Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv
Iran: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Star+, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Norway: V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
Senegal: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Serbia: SportKlub 4K, SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: Sat.1 Schweiz, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN2, ESPN+
