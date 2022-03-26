Belgium and Burkina Faso will face each other at Lotto Park in a 2022 International Friendly. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Belgium vs Burkina Faso: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2022 International Friendly

Belgium will welcome Burkina Faso at the Lotto Park in Anderlecht in an International Friendly 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this International soccer match in the US.

This will be their first overall meeting. Interestingly, Belgium of Europe and Burkina Faso of Africa have never clashed before neither at the World Cup nor in an International Friendly.

The Red Devils play friendly matches during this international break as they have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November after topping Group E of the European World Cup Qualifiers with 20 points in eight games. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.

Belgium vs Burkina Faso: Date

The 2022 International Friendly game between Belgium and Burkina Faso will be played on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Lotto Park in Anderlecht, Belgium.

Belgium vs Burkina Faso: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Belgium vs Burkina Faso in La Liga 2022-22

The 2022 friendly exhibition game to be played between Belgium and Burkina Faso will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.