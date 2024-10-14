Belgium vs France: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Belgium take on France in League A's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Belgium will face France on Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League A, with fans eager to see two of Europe’s top teams clash. The match will be available to watch live on TV and through online streaming platforms, though broadcast options may vary depending on your country.

Belgium’s draw against Italy has breathed new life into their hopes of finishing in the top two. With a crucial match ahead, their chances now hinge on how they perform. The Belgians are aware that a strong showing here is essential if they want to remain in contention and push for a top spot.

France, meanwhile, closed the gap with Italy to just one point and remain focused on claiming first place. A win in this match is vital to that goal, but while they are favored, the French understand that overconfidence could be costly. They will need to stay sharp to ensure they don’t slip up.

Belgium vs France: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 15)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Leandro Trossard of Belgium – IMAGO / Sportimage

Belgium vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: TF1+, RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL, TVI

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX