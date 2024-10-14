Belgium vs France: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Belgium will face France on Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League A, with fans eager to see two of Europe’s top teams clash. The match will be available to watch live on TV and through online streaming platforms, though broadcast options may vary depending on your country.
Belgium’s draw against Italy has breathed new life into their hopes of finishing in the top two. With a crucial match ahead, their chances now hinge on how they perform. The Belgians are aware that a strong showing here is essential if they want to remain in contention and push for a top spot.
France, meanwhile, closed the gap with Italy to just one point and remain focused on claiming first place. A win in this match is vital to that goal, but while they are favored, the French understand that overconfidence could be costly. They will need to stay sharp to ensure they don’t slip up.
Belgium vs France: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 15)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Leandro Trossard of Belgium – IMAGO / Sportimage
Belgium vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: TF1+, RTL Play, VTM GO, VTM, RTL, TVI
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: TF1+, Molotov, myCANAL, TF1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 3, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX