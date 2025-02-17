Trending topics:
Where to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano in a Matchday 24 showdown of the 2024/25 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona

Barcelona will face off against Rayo Vallecano in a Matchday 24 clash during the 2024/25 La Liga season. Here’s a rundown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the action live on TV or through streaming.

[Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

La Liga’s title race is heating up, with Real Madrid leading the pack at 51 points and Atletico Madrid right behind with 50. Barcelona, currently sitting at 48 points, can join the top spot alongside Real Madrid with a victory.

The Catalans will face a tough challenge from Rayo Vallecano, who are enjoying a strong campaign in 6th place with 35 points. A win for Rayo would push them to 38 points, just three shy of a Europa League spot, but they’ll have to overcome Barcelona to get there.

When will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match be played?

Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano on Monday, February 17, for the Matchday 24 of the 2024-2025 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

