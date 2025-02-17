Brian Schottenheimer, who has dedicated 25 years to the NFL in various roles as an assistant and offensive coordinator, has finally risen in status and, in 2025, has established himself as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Although the franchise is iconic and has incredibly talented players, it has gone nearly three decades without a Super Bowl title… but their new leader could change everything.

His rise to this new position marks a milestone in his career and raises questions about his net worth and the financial implications of his new role. Over time, he has significantly increased his fortune, as reported by Marca.

What is Brian Schottenheimer’s net worth?

Brian Schottenheimer has accumulated a remarkable fortune throughout his NFL career. As of February 2025, his net worth is $10 million, a figure that reflects his extensive track record as a coach and his various roles in the league.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer watches from the sidelines in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023. (Source: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, he has held key positions with big teams such as the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, so experience is certainly not lacking.

His rise to head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 marks a significant milestone in his career and has notable financial implications, particularly in terms of salary and upcoming earnings that will enter his life.

Although specific details of his salary as head coach have not been publicly disclosed, it is known that he signed a four-year contract with the Cowboys. Since this is his first head coach position, his salary is likely to be in the lower range.

In addition to his salary as a coach, Schottenheimer has been involved in various business initiatives and sponsorship deals throughout his career, which has contributed to the growth of his substantial fortune.

Brian Schottenheimer’s rise with the Dallas Cowboys

His arrival at the Cowboys was part of a series of organizational changes and strategic decisions by owner Jerry Jones and the team’s management, who have always kept him in mind and hold him in high regard.

Brian Schottenheimer looks on after being introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys at The Star in Frisco on January 27, 2025. (Source: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The head coach position became vacant after Mike McCarthy‘s departure, and he was a solid choice to fill the role due to his vast experience in the NFL and his ability to develop and improve offenses.

Although he was initially appointed as offensive coordinator, the team’s hierarchy decided to give him the head coach role in a strategic move to revitalize the team and offer fresh perspectives.

This promotion was not only a reflection of his skill as a strategist but also a recognition of his leadership ability and adaptability to the new challenges of the NFL. Could this be the year the Cowboys finally win a Super Bowl title?