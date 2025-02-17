Most of the time, when results don’t follow through, the coach is usually the first one to go. This happened with Doug Pederson, who, after a poor campaign last NFL season, was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence reflected on his feelings about the situation, mentioning that they will still stay in touch despite the distance.

The departure of the coach, who was a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, may have been an expected outcome. His team struggled throughout the season, finishing with a negative record of four wins and three losses, barely ahead of the Titans in the AFC South.

In a recent interview with Kay Adams on @UpAndAdamsShow, the former Clemson quarterback stated that he wasn’t surprised by Pederson’s firing, as, in the end, it’s the results that ultimately matter.

“I don’t know about surprised just cause this is a results business… but we still touched base afterwards and we’re gonna stay in touch,” Trevor Lawrence firmly stated.

Following Pederson’s departure from the Jaguars’ head coach role, Liam Coen will take over starting this season. Coen comes off a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Baker Mayfield.

Lawrence shared his opinion on Brian Thomas Jr.’s level of play

Despite the poor results from the Jaguars‘ last campaign, one of the most positive points was definitely the emergence of Thomas Jr. in the NFL. The outstanding wide receiver, former LSU player, was a pleasant surprise for the team, which led Lawrence to highlight his talent.

“He’s SO fast but it doesn’t look like he’s running hard. He’s one of the SMOOTHEST guys I’ve ever seen,” Trevor Lawrence stated con @UpAndAdamsShow.

Throughout his first season, the WR accumulated 87 receptions, 1,282 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. Additionally, he was named to the Pro Bowl in what was his rookie season. Thomas Jr.’s career definitely seems to have no ceiling.

