NCAAF News: Sherrone Moore, Michigan closing in on brother of Super Bowl champion with Eagles

While the upcoming NCAA season is paramount for the Michigan Wolverines, head coach Sherrone Moore and the program are looking to bring in elite talents for the longer-term future. In hopes of finding an elite talent in the 2027 recruit class, Michigan has sent an offer to the brother of a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2024 season was quite disappointing for the Wolverines, though it had its fair share of highlights, mainly the victory over historic rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, after watching the school in Columbus crown themselves national champions, Sherrone Moore and the Univeristy of Michigan will hope to win more silverware.

Moore faces a tall task in rebuilding the program after Jim Harbaugh’s departure, and the shoes left behind in Ann Arbor are certainly big ones to fill. The Wolverines aren’t backing down from a challenge, and as they pursue a top recruit in the 2027 class, they find themselves in a competitive battle for Jaxx DeJean, brother of Super Bowl champion, Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After a great talk with @Coach_Casula I am extremely excited to announce that I have received an offer from @UMichFootball @Jack_Dunaway96,” Jaxx DeJean posted on his X account, per ClutchPoints.

Cooper DeJean #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs the ball during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

Although it’s very early to tell, Jaxx is shaping up to be a coveted talent in the 2027 class, and many schools in college football have already set their sights on him.

Advertisement

see also The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who's earning the most?

Following his brother’s steps

Jaxx plays in multiple positions, having lined up at tight-end, wide receiver, and defensive back for his high school, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove High School in Iowa.

Advertisement

Of course, the home state university, and brother Cooper’s alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes, have already extended an offer to Jaxx, and look as the top candidate to land the four-star recruit, followed by Kansas State and Michigan.

Cooper developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the NCAA during his time in Iowa City, and his growth carried over into his rookie season in the NFL. He made an immediate impact, winning a Super Bowl in his first year. To top it off, he capped the championship game with a pick-six—on his birthday, no less—against none other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Watching how his brother Cooper’s career turned out after attending Iowa, it’s difficult for Jaxx to look elsewhere in college football, but the jury is still out, and the Wolverines are looking to land a surprising recruit in the future.