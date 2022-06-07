Belgium and Poland will face each other for Matchday 2 of group A4 of this UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game online in the United States.

For Matchday 2 of group A4 of the UEFA Nations League, Belgium will host Poland in Brussels. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. It will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada.

The start of this UEFA Nations League has been disastrous for the Belgians. It was thought that they could fight together with the Netherlands for the first place in the group, and that is why the confrontation between them was presumed to be very close. It didn't happen that way, as the Dutch won 4-1 leaving Belgium in need of points as quickly as possible.

In the case of Poland, they arrive somewhat calmer since they won the first Matchday against Wales, although of course in this League A with such even groups that is not a reason to relax. Especially because despite the bad debut, Belgium are still a very tough team and they will also play at home, so even a tie for the Poles would not be bad.

Belgium vs Poland: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Belgium vs Poland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Belgium vs Poland: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Taking into account that these are two strong teams in the European continent, it is not surprising that these two teams are so even in the statistics, which are dominated by Poland who won 7 times compared to 6 victories for Belgium. In addition, there were 6 draws for a total of 19 games between them.

The last confrontation of these rivals took place on Saturday November 17, 2007 for the Euro 2008 qualifiers. On that occasion Poland won 2-0 at home with goals from Ebi Smolarek. Playing Belgium as a local, the last game was also in those qualifiers on Wednesday, November 15, 2006 where the Poles also won, 1-0 with a goal by Radosław Matusiak.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Belgium vs Poland in the US

This game between Belgium and Poland to be played this Wednesday, June 8 at 2:45 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, will be broadcast on DAZN if you are in Canada, and in the United States on: Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App.

Belgium vs Poland: Predictions and Odds

*Odds via DraftKings