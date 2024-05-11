Benfica will receive Arouca for the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Benfica will face off against Arouca in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Explore all the essential information about this exciting matchup, including options for watching it on television or streaming it live in your country.

With the Primeira Liga already decided, Sporting CP crowned as the new champions and Benfica securing the runner-up position, there is little left to contest in the season. Hence, these matches may lack the same intensity as others earlier in the year, but they still retain their appeal. Benfica have no chance of going for the title, but their runner-up spot has been secured (which guarantees qualification for the third round of the Champions League).

Their focus lies on finishing the season strongly. They might even test new talents while bidding farewell to some players who are unlikely to continue, such as Di Maria. Similarly, Arouca find themselves in a similar position, no longer contending for anything tangible, but the incentive to beat one of the Portugal’s best teams always remains.

Benfica vs Arouca: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (May 13)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 AM (May 13)

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 13)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (May 13)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Angel Di Maria of Benfica – IMAGO / Ato Press

Benfica vs Arouca: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7, Benfica TV INT., Free

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: Triller TV+, GOLTV Play, Bet365, Onefootball

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Portugal: Benfica TV

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Benfica TV INT., GolTV Spanish, GOLTV