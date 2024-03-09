Benfica aim to bounce back from last week’s tough setback as they prepare to take on Estoril in Matchday 25 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. In this guide, you’ll discover all the crucial information about this captivating match, including ways to watch it on television or stream it live in your region.

Benfica experienced a difficult week, starting with a 2-2 draw in the Europa League. While not a negative outcome per se, especially considering they had to come from behind twice, the fact that this occurred on home soil makes it less than ideal. The more significant setback came from their crushing defeat in the derby against Porto, where they lost by an overwhelming margin, although not as devastating as 5-0.

Despite this, Benfica remain just one point behind Sporting CP, albeit with a game in hand, and securing three points in their next match is crucial not only for the standings but also for team morale. They face Estoril next, a team striving to escape the relegation playoff zone and improve their current standings.

Benfica vs Estoril: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 4:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 4:30 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Estoril: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Benfica TV INT., beIN Sports MAX 8, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: Triller TV+, Bet365, GOLTV Play

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

Portugal: Benfica TV

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT.