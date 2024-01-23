Benfica and Estoril will face against each other this Wednesday, January 24 in what will be the semifinal of the 2023/2024 Portugal League Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Portuguese League Cup is entering its culminating phase, and soon it will be known which teams will compete in the grand final of one of the most relevant competitions in Portuguese football. One of the finalists is already known, and it is none other than Braga.

Now, the search is on for their opponents in the final game, and they will emerge from the duel between two teams. Benfica, despite not delivering stellar performances this season, is the clear favorite to win. However, Estoril is determined to surprise and capitalize on this historic opportunity that lies ahead.

Benfica vs Estoril: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 25)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (January 25)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM

Indonesia: 4:45 AM (January 25)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 25)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 8:45 AM (January 25)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 7:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 25)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Estoril: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, Star+, DirecTV GO

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: Startimes Sports Focus, StarTimes App

Israel: 5Stars

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: Startimes Sports Focus, StarTimes App

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Focus, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV1 SIC

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Focus