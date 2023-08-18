Benfica vs Estrela: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga has the defending champions with a home matchup. It involves Benfica facing Estrela at Estadio da Luz. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Benfica are having their first league match at their own stadium after a subpar start. They are prepared to go for another title run, but their opening game of the schedule was a loss visiting Boavista.

Estrela are one of the new members of the main division in the country. Their recent promotion via playoffs makes them as an unlikely threat for his opponent, especially because they also began with a defeat.

Benfica vs Estrela: Kick-Off Time

Benfica will confront Estrela at Estadio da Luz on Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga this Saturday, August 19.

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

How to watch Benfica vs Estrela in your country

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia

France: Benfica TV INT.

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital LIVE, sportdigital

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Portugal: Benfica TV

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

Switzerland: DAZN, Benfica TV INT., Blue Sport 12 Live, Blue Sport, sportdigital LIVE, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

UK: Benfica TV INT.

United States: Benfica TV INT.