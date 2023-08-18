Al Hilal vs Al Feiha: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Al Hilal play against Al Feiha this Saturday, August 19 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Al Hilal vs Al Feiha online FREE in the US on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, Al Hilal are positioned as a dominant contender across all the competitions they engage in this season. The team boasts prominent figures like Andre Carrillo, Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and the recent addition of Neymar; a lineup that undeniably solidifies their status as favorites.

In fact, they’ve initiated their journey in the Saudi Pro League on a high note, securing a convincing 3-1 triumph against Abha. Their aspiration is to maintain this winning momentum. Their upcoming opponents, Al Feiha, have also commenced the tournament with a victory. They secured an identical 3-1 outcome against Al Khaleej and are eager to extend their winning streak.

Al Hilal vs Al Feiha: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 20)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (August 20)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (August 20)

Italy: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (August 20)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (August 20)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (August 20)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Hilal vs Al Feiha: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 play

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE

International: DAZN, Shahid

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: Blue Sport, sportdigital LIVE, Blue Sport 13 Live

United States: Fubo (free trial)