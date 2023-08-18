Nashville SC and Inter Miami will face each other this Saturday, August 18 for the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The inclusion of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba into Inter Miami‘s roster has had an exceedingly positive impact, yielding immediate results. A team that previously ranked as the weakest in the MLS has undergone a remarkable transformation, positioning itself as a formidable contender for victory across all the competitions they engage in.

Indeed, this year holds the potential for Inter Miami to secure their maiden title, attributed to the contributions of their newly acquired star players. However, achieving this feat requires triumphing over a formidable adversary. While Nashville SC weren’t initially considered among the frontrunners, their remarkable solidity throughout the tournament, particularly evidenced in the semifinals where they ousted Monterrey, has propelled them into the spotlight. Now, they aim to surprise the favorites Inter Miami.

