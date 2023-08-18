Philadelphia Union and Monterrey face off in what will be the 2023 Leagues Cup third place game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Philadelphia Union vs Monterrey in the US on Apple TV]

This match is commonly referred to as “the one nobody wants to play.” It’s a situation where, having advanced to the semifinals, only two victories separate a team from claiming the championship. Nevertheless, considering the arduous nature of the competition, securing a third-place finish is truly commendable.

Hence, both of these teams will undoubtedly exert their utmost efforts to secure the third-place position in this Leagues Cup. On one side, we have Philadelphia Union, who experienced a clear defeat against Inter Miami. On the other side, Monterrey, the sole Mexican team to progress to this stage, is striving to uphold the reputation of the Liga Mx as impressively as possible.

When will Philadelphia Union vs Monterrey be played?

The game for the third place of the 2023 Leagues Cup between Philadelphia Union and Monterrey will be played this Saturday, August 19 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Monterrey in the US

This game for the third place of the 2023 Leagues Cup between Philadelphia Union and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.