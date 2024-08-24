Trending topics:
Soccer

Benfica vs Estrela: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 3

Benfica face Estrela in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Nicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica
© IMAGO / Maciej RogowskiNicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica

By Leonardo Herrera

Benfica will receive Estrela in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga, and fans won’t want to miss this interesting clash. Tune in for all the action with comprehensive coverage on TV or stream it live to catch every moment of this thrilling encounter in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Estrela live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Benfica bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Famalicao with a decisive 3-0 victory over Casa Pia, putting them in a strong position as they prepare to chase down Sporting CP at the top of the standings. Sporting CP has been dominating the league, winning all three of their matches and scoring 14 goals while conceding just twice, putting them a perfect 9 points clear. Benfica understands the importance of this match, knowing they need to secure all three points to close the gap on the league leaders.

In their way stands Estrela Amadora, who has struggled early in the season, earning just one point from their first six games and finding themselves near the bottom of the table. Estrela Amadora will be eager to turn their fortunes around and climb out of the relegation zone by taking points off Benfica, making this an essential clash for both teams as the season progresses.

Benfica vs Estrela: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 AM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Regis Ndo of Estrela Amadora – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Regis Ndo of Estrela Amadora – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Benfica vs Estrela: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports MAX 4, Benfica TV INT.
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
International: GOLTV Play, Onefootball, Triller TV+, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV, Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 5
Portugal: Benfica TV
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: Benfica TV INT.
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban picks a surprise team who could reach playoffs
Sports

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban picks a surprise team who could reach playoffs

NFL News: Jerry Jones gets final request from CeeDee Lamb to sign contract extension with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones gets final request from CeeDee Lamb to sign contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani makes history and joins an exclusive MLB club
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani makes history and joins an exclusive MLB club

Where to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game
NFL

Where to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions