Benfica vs Estrela: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 3

Benfica face Estrela in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Benfica will receive Estrela in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga, and fans won’t want to miss this interesting clash. Tune in for all the action with comprehensive coverage on TV or stream it live to catch every moment of this thrilling encounter in your country.

Benfica bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Famalicao with a decisive 3-0 victory over Casa Pia, putting them in a strong position as they prepare to chase down Sporting CP at the top of the standings. Sporting CP has been dominating the league, winning all three of their matches and scoring 14 goals while conceding just twice, putting them a perfect 9 points clear. Benfica understands the importance of this match, knowing they need to secure all three points to close the gap on the league leaders.

In their way stands Estrela Amadora, who has struggled early in the season, earning just one point from their first six games and finding themselves near the bottom of the table. Estrela Amadora will be eager to turn their fortunes around and climb out of the relegation zone by taking points off Benfica, making this an essential clash for both teams as the season progresses.

Benfica vs Estrela: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 AM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Regis Ndo of Estrela Amadora – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Benfica vs Estrela: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports MAX 4, Benfica TV INT.

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: GOLTV Play, Onefootball, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV, Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 5

Portugal: Benfica TV

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

